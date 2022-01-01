Tokyo Wako
Grand style of Japanese Table cooking! Teppan-yaki Japanese Steak House and Sushi.
300 E. Colorado Blvd
Popular Items
Location
300 E. Colorado Blvd
Pasadena CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Indarra - Pasadena
Artful bowls and Indian curry with combinations of delicate grains, hearty proteins, fresh vegetables, robust sauces, accented with house-made condiments
Saso
Pre-order your intermission drinks here! This is for concessions run by Saso for the Pasadena Playhouse. Your drinks will be ready at the concession stand during intermission.
FSK 0024
Come in and enjoy!
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.