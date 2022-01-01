Go
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

TOKYROLL is a fast-casual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering mouth-watering rolls twice the size of your average roll. Sushi not your thing? Try our health-minded poké bowls for a lunch or dinner option you can enjoy worry free.

301 NE 192nd Ave., Ste 208

Popular Items

Double Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Build Your Own Bowl
Undecided? Build your own creation from everything available in the kitchen!
The Ocean Bounty Roll*$15.50
Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with spicy tuna, garlic shrimp, fresh salmon, spicy mayo, & 7 spice blend.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Darkhorse Roll$14.50
Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.
Swamp Thing Roll$10.00
Avocado and cucumber topped with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, & sesame sauce.
Aloha Bowl$15.00
Roll Your Own Way!$8.00
Thundercat Roll*$12.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with tempura shrimp, green onion, sesame seeds & eel sauce.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Super Salem Roll$8.00
Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Black Panther Roll*$13.50
Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with BBQ eel, black tobiko, & eel sauce.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Location

Camas WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
