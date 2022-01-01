Go
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

Welcome to TOKYROLL - Valley River Center! TOKYROLL is a fast-caual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering mouth-watering rolls twice the size of an average sushi roll. Sushi not your thing? Try our health-minded poké bowls packed with fresh veggies and delicious protein options.

293 Valley River Center

Popular Items

The Ocean Bounty Roll*$15.50
Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with spicy tuna, garlic shrimp, fresh salmon, spicy mayo, & 7 spice blend.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Sesame Balls (6)$5.00
Dessert dumplings made from rice flour and filled with smooth red bean paste.
Build Your Own Bowl
Undecided? Build your own creation from everything available in the kitchen!
Fountain Drinks$2.00
Mini Spring Rolls (6)$5.00
Veggies rolled in crispy wanton wrapper, served with spicy mayo sauce.
Chicken Gyoza (6)$5.00
Six pieces of our chicken gyoza served with house sesame sauce.
Miso Soup$3.00
Traditional Japanese soup with a deep umami flavor enhanced with tofu, fresh green onion and Kombu.
Roll Your Own Way!$8.00
Always Sunny Roll*$10.50
Smoked salmon, cucumber, & cream cheese topped with mango chunks, black tobiko, & eel sauce.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Black Panther Roll*$13.50
Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with BBQ eel, black tobiko, & eel sauce.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Location

Eugene OR

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
