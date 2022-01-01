Go
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

TOKYROLL is a fast-casual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering HUGE, mouth-watering rolls twice the size of your average roll. Sushi not your thing? Try one of our health-minded fresh poké bowls for a lunch or dinner option you can enjoy worry free.

1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd



Popular Items

Miso Soup$3.00
Traditional Japanese soup with a deep umami flavor enhanced with tofu, fresh green onion and Kombu.
Side of Rice$3.00
8 oz side of sushi rice with sesame seeds.
Black Panther Roll*$13.50
Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with BBQ eel, black tobiko, & eel sauce.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Sesame Balls (6)$5.00
Dessert dumplings made from rice flour and filled with smooth red bean paste.
Thundercat Roll*$12.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with tempura shrimp, green onion, sesame seeds & eel sauce.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Hotel California Roll$10.00
Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with kani salad and sesame seeds.
Super Salem Roll$8.00
Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Roll Your Own Way!$8.00
Build Your Own Bowl
Undecided? Build your own creation from everything available in the kitchen!
Chicken Gyoza (6)$5.00
Six pieces of our chicken gyoza served with house sesame sauce.
Location

1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd

Lincoln City OR

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
