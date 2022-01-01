Go
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

TOKYROLL is a quick-serve sushi and poké concept featuring BIG rolls, FRESH bowls, and FAST service. At twice the size of your average sushi roll, a TOKYROLL is a little different than what you are used to. With bold flavors, creative concoctions, and fresh ingredients, one thing is for certain, you will not leave here hungry! We encourage you to eat your way through our signature sushi roll menu to sample our variety of flavorful sauces, and quality proteins. If you're looking for something completely different, we have created the Roll Your Own Way! option where guests have free rein to make their own creative sushi roll with our mix of proteins, sauces and toppings. A truly unique sushi experience.

1125 SE Grand Ave

Popular Items

The Ocean Bounty Roll*$15.50
Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with spicy tuna, garlic shrimp, fresh salmon, spicy mayo, & 7 spice blend.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Build Your Own Bowl
Undecided? Build your own creation from everything available in the kitchen!
Thundercat Roll*$12.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with tempura shrimp, green onion, sesame seeds & eel sauce.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Mix'n'Match Bento$10.00
Miso Soup$3.00
Traditional Japanese soup with a deep umami flavor enhanced with tofu, fresh green onion and Kombu.
Roll Your Own Way!$8.00
Mini Spring Rolls (6)$5.00
Veggies rolled in crispy wanton wrapper, served with spicy mayo sauce.
Aloha Bowl$15.00
Edamame (8oz)$5.00
8 oz Steamed, gluten free soy bean pods. Seasoned with sea salt.
Chicken Gyoza (6)$5.00
Six pieces of our chicken gyoza served with house sesame sauce.
Location

Portland OR

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
