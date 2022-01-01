Go
Toast

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

TOKYROLL is a fast-casual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering mouth-watering rolls twice the size of your average roll. Sushi not your thing? Try our health-minded poké bowls for a worry free meal.

2990 Commerical St., SE, Ste 140

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Darkhorse Roll$14.50
Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.
Build Your Own Bowl
Undecided? Build your own creation from everything available in the kitchen!
Roll Your Own Way!$8.00
Miso Soup$3.00
Traditional Japanese soup with a deep umami flavor enhanced with tofu, fresh green onion and Kombu.
Mini Spring Rolls (6)$5.00
Veggies rolled in crispy wanton wrapper, served with spicy mayo sauce.
Hotel California Roll$10.00
Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with kani salad and sesame seeds.
Sesame Balls (6)$5.00
Dessert dumplings made from rice flour and filled with smooth red bean paste.
Super Salem Roll$8.00
Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Chicken Gyoza (6)$5.00
Six pieces of our chicken gyoza served with house sesame sauce.
Thundercat Roll*$12.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with tempura shrimp, green onion, sesame seeds & eel sauce.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
See full menu

Location

2990 Commerical St., SE, Ste 140

Salem OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Venti's Cafe + Taphouse

No reviews yet

Good Clean Food, Great Craft Beer

Java Crew

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Java Crew

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston