TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

The best value in The Bay! TOKYROLL is a sushi & poké concept bringing BIG rolls, FRESH bowls, and FAST service to the SoMa district. Our rolls are twice the size of a normal sushi roll and our poké bowls are packed with the freshest hand-selected ingredients to give you a healthy on-the-go option.

60 Morris Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Undecided? Build your own creation from everything available in the kitchen!
Dragon Breath Roll*$13.99
Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with garlic shrimp, Sriracha, spicy mayo, red tobiko.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Aloha Bowl$15.99
Sushi rice, Ahi tuna, cucumber slices, avocado, seaweed sala, kani salad, edamame, mango.
Always Sunny Roll*$11.99
Smoked salmon, cucumber, & cream cheese topped with mango chunks, black tobiko, & eel sauce.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Roll Your Own Way!$8.99
Miso Soup$2.99
Traditional Japanese soup with a deep umami flavor enhanced with tofu, fresh green onion and Kombu.
Thundercat Roll*$13.99
Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with tempura shrimp, green onion, sesame seeds & eel sauce.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Darkhorse Roll$14.99
Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.
Hotel California Roll$9.99
Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with kani salad and sesame seeds.
Coca-Cola 20oz Bottle$2.99
Location

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:01 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:01 am - 11:00 pm
