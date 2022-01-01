Toledo Elks Lodge 1664
Come in and enjoy!
123 Southeast Alder Street
Location
123 Southeast Alder Street
Toledo OR
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Jack Sprats Bayfront
Comfort Food For All on the Bayfront!
Clearwater Restaurant
Here to make memories one meal at a time. Open for lunch and dinner daily with indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout and delivery
The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport
Exceptional Coffee. Homemade Breakfast. Hearty Lunch. Memorable Dinner.
Wolf Tree Brewery
Come in and enjoy!