Toledo restaurants you'll love

Go
Toledo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Toledo

Toledo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Bagels
Latin American
Korean
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Toledo restaurants

Shawarmaholic - Secor image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarmaholic - Secor

3344 Secor Rd, Toledo

Avg 4.2 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Sauce$0.75
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$6.00
Hummus$6.50
More about Shawarmaholic - Secor
Carlos Que Pasa image

 

Carlos Que Pasa

3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo

Avg 4.6 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Tacos$4.00
Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side
Burrito$13.00
A large homemade flour tortilla (Gluten Free) made with Almond-Tapioca-Rice flowers, filled with your favorite Vegan protein, black beans and rice. Served with your choice of salsa and Mexican Relish, lettuce and Zour Cream. Nacho Cheeze on the side.
Taco Trio$10.00
Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side
More about Carlos Que Pasa
Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi image

 

Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi

3330 W Central Ave unit A3, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$5.99
cream cheese and crab
Gyoza$4.99
fried chicken dumplings
Spicy Crab Roll$5.99
spicy crab and avocado
More about Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
Cricket West : Zingos image

 

Cricket West : Zingos

3154 Markway Rd, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pick A Pair$9.75
Choose two items. A sandwich and side or a salad and side.
Mediterranean Junk Salad$13.00
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, chick peas, diced red pepper, kalamata olives, feta cheese and crumbled pita chips. Topped with both grilled chicken and gyro meat. Served with our signature homemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.
6 Grape Leaves$6.00
Your choice of beef and rice stuffed grape leaves or veggie grape leaves stuffed with rice, chick peas, tomato, onion, and parsley. *Gluten Free *Veggie are Vegan
More about Cricket West : Zingos
Zias image

 

Zias

20 Main Street, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alfredo$14.95
rich with cream, butter, & Parmesan cheese
Pomodoro$13.95
classic tomato sauce with fresh basil
Bolognese$18.95
Bolognese sauce with the rich flavors of veal, pork, tomato, lemon, sage, and a splash of cream
More about Zias
Middle East Market image

 

Middle East Market

4623 W Bancroft St., Toledo

Avg 4.6 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Signature Chicken- Marinated Breast$8.99
1.5 lb. package
*All weights are approximate.
Cheese Pies$5.99
4 pack
Spicy Potato Samosas$1.50
1 piece
More about Middle East Market
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Chicago Post Cafe

5658 W Central AVE, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Chicken Sandwich$6.49
mayo chicken lettuce tomatoe
Bacon Egg & Cheese$4.99
Cage Free Egg,Bacon, American Cheese
Sausage or Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese$4.99
Cage Free Egg, Susage, American Cheese
More about Chicago Post Cafe
Carlos Poco Loco image

 

Carlos Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Sancho
An extra large tortilla stuffed With your choice of filling Plus rice , beans, lettuce , sour cream, cheese and tomato. Folded and baked. Red mild sauce and queso blanco on top
Quesadilla Loca
An extra large tortilla , grilled and stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Folded , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
Chimichanga Grande
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with choice of felling, folded and fried (also available soft-baked ) , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
More about Carlos Poco Loco
Poco Piatti image

 

Poco Piatti

329 N Huron St, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Served with apricot, pistachio, arugula and truffle oil.
Roasted Garlic Feta Dip
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
Roasted garlic with Fresh herbs, feta and cream cheese and topped with fresh diced tomato.
Fatoosh
A vegetarian dish.
Chopped tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onions, and toasted pita chips tossed together with fresh lemon juice, olive oil and sumac spice.
More about Poco Piatti
The Brick Bar image

 

The Brick Bar

413 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pulled Pork (2H)$6.95
Pulled pork on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce
Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)$6.99
Up to *7 Toppings on Chopped
Romaine & Spring Mix with pulled chicken.
*Cucumber, tomato, corn, chick pea, sweet potato, carrot, corn bread crouton
Rustic Corn Muffin$1.49
Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Paired with our house whipped honey butter!
More about The Brick Bar
Whiskey & The Wolf image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Whiskey & The Wolf

3515 W Alexis Rd, Toledo

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Patty Cheese Burger$8.00
LOADED CROQUETTS$9.00
Mac N Cheese$8.75
More about Whiskey & The Wolf
Deet's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Deet's BBQ

4038 Talmadge RoadUnit 107, Toledo

Avg 4.4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sm. Curly Mac & Cheese$3.99
Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!!
10 Sweet N' Smokey Wings$16.00
Jumbo wings tossed in our special rub & slow smoked to perfection. Char grilled & finished with a sweet glaze!
Full Rack Ribs$17.99
Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless.
More about Deet's BBQ
Poco Piatti image

 

Poco Piatti

6710 W Central Ave #1, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Riad’s Hummous B Tahini
Translation: Hummous with tahini.
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
Poco Beef Tips
Gluten Free
Can be beef or chicken. Chicken Tips are marinated the same as Kabobs.
This is a well-known dish at Byblos calls it Byblos Best, and Beirut calls it…yes-you guessed it…Beirut’s best. Poco’s version is a smaller sampling size which enables customers to try other dishes as well.
Poco’s uses shavings of tenderloin tips and sautés them in garlic and butter. As the beef finishes cooking a splash of lemon juice brings all the flavors together. The tip shavings are served on a bed of a hommos with fresh parsley and paprika.
It is difficult to prepare the tips any other way but well done, due to their small size. Pair with Red Kefraya.
Meat Grape Leaves
5 or 10 Hand rolled grape leaves per order with a lemon wedge
Poco Piatti’s grape leaves are homemade using the family recipe for over 30 years. This is the same recipe that The Beirut has been using for over the past 30 years.
The grape leaves have a reputation of being a Toledo tradition.
A combination of ground lamb and beef with rice and a touch of cinnamon rolled inside a tender grape leaf served with a fresh wedge of lemon.
This dish is readily available, and should be an easy suggest to get your customer started on their dining experience.
Pair with Red or White Kefraya, or Sauvignon Blanc.
More about Poco Piatti
Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery image

FRENCH FRIES

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Piece Meat Fatayer$1.50
Pastry filled with ground beef, onions & tomatoes.
Fattoush$6.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers, parsley, green peppers and Mediterranean dressing topped with Pita chips.
Piece Cheese Fatayer$1.50
Savory pastry filled with cheese, green onions & parsley.
More about Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
Ice Restaurant image

 

Ice Restaurant

405 Madison, Toledo

Avg 4.3 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chef Salad$9.00
Turkey Club$9.00
Enchillada$5.00
More about Ice Restaurant
Half Time Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Half Time Pizza

7702 W Bancroft St, Toledo

Avg 2.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tomato Bread$10.00
Toasted bread slices topped with garlic butter, fresh tomato slices, mozzarella cheese and oregano.
16" Create Your Pizza$19.00
16” Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
Gbc$10.00
In house made loaf style bread, packed with mozzarella cheese, garlic butter, & oregano.
*Open face option available * Please request in Notes section.
More about Half Time Pizza
QQ Kitchen image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

QQ Kitchen

3324 Secor Suite 4, Toledo

Avg 4.6 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sesame
Lightly Breaded In A Sweet Glaze With Green Onion And Sesame Seeds
General Tsao
Lightly Breaded In a Spicy Garlic Sauce With Green Onion
Fried Rice$10.49
Fried With Egg, Green Onion And Lettuce With Your Choice Of Protein
More about QQ Kitchen
Papis and Hahny's: Gourmet Cuisine image

 

Papis and Hahny's: Gourmet Cuisine

625 heidelberg rd, toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yum Yum Sauce$0.50
No Way Jose$5.00
Dolemite$6.00
More about Papis and Hahny's: Gourmet Cuisine
Events image

 

Events

27 Broadway Street, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Events
Mutz image

 

Mutz

27 Broadway Street, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mutz
Rockwells image

 

Rockwells

27 Broadway Street, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rockwells
Chop House Toledo image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Chop House Toledo

300 N Summit St, Toledo

Avg 4.3 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Chop House Toledo
San Marcos Taqueria image

 

San Marcos Taqueria

2060 W Laskey, Toledo

Avg 4 (824 reviews)
Takeout
More about San Marcos Taqueria
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

5215 Monroe St, Toledo

Avg 4.1 (57 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Hannon's Block

619 Monroe St, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
pickles, red onion, chili aioli, jack cheese, brioche bun
Veggie "Block" Burger$12.00
black bean, caramelized onion, pickles, jack cheese, dijonnaise, brioche bun
Artichoke Feta Dip$12.00
Roasted garlic, fresh tomato, housemade tortilla chips
More about Hannon's Block
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Koala Berry

6710 Central Ave Suite 7, Toledo

Avg 4.3 (189 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Koala Berry
Restaurant banner

 

Don Juan - Downtown

300 madison ave, toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Don Juan - Downtown
Restaurant banner

 

Wheelin On The Rocks

1515 W. Laskey Rd, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Wheelin On The Rocks
Restaurant banner

 

Napa Kitchen + Bar Toledo

101 N. Summit St., Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Napa Kitchen + Bar Toledo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Toledo

Chicken Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Rangoon

Hummus

Chopped Salad

Muffins

Map

More near Toledo to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet

Sylvania

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston