Toledo restaurants you'll love
Toledo's top cuisines
Must-try Toledo restaurants
More about Shawarmaholic - Secor
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shawarmaholic - Secor
3344 Secor Rd, Toledo
|Popular items
|Extra Sauce
|$0.75
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$6.00
|Hummus
|$6.50
More about Carlos Que Pasa
Carlos Que Pasa
3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo
|Popular items
|Street Tacos
|$4.00
Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side
|Burrito
|$13.00
A large homemade flour tortilla (Gluten Free) made with Almond-Tapioca-Rice flowers, filled with your favorite Vegan protein, black beans and rice. Served with your choice of salsa and Mexican Relish, lettuce and Zour Cream. Nacho Cheeze on the side.
|Taco Trio
|$10.00
Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side
More about Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
3330 W Central Ave unit A3, Toledo
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon
|$5.99
cream cheese and crab
|Gyoza
|$4.99
fried chicken dumplings
|Spicy Crab Roll
|$5.99
spicy crab and avocado
More about Cricket West : Zingos
Cricket West : Zingos
3154 Markway Rd, Toledo
|Popular items
|Pick A Pair
|$9.75
Choose two items. A sandwich and side or a salad and side.
|Mediterranean Junk Salad
|$13.00
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, chick peas, diced red pepper, kalamata olives, feta cheese and crumbled pita chips. Topped with both grilled chicken and gyro meat. Served with our signature homemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.
|6 Grape Leaves
|$6.00
Your choice of beef and rice stuffed grape leaves or veggie grape leaves stuffed with rice, chick peas, tomato, onion, and parsley. *Gluten Free *Veggie are Vegan
More about Zias
Zias
20 Main Street, Toledo
|Popular items
|Alfredo
|$14.95
rich with cream, butter, & Parmesan cheese
|Pomodoro
|$13.95
classic tomato sauce with fresh basil
|Bolognese
|$18.95
Bolognese sauce with the rich flavors of veal, pork, tomato, lemon, sage, and a splash of cream
More about Middle East Market
Middle East Market
4623 W Bancroft St., Toledo
|Popular items
|Signature Chicken- Marinated Breast
|$8.99
1.5 lb. package
*All weights are approximate.
|Cheese Pies
|$5.99
4 pack
|Spicy Potato Samosas
|$1.50
1 piece
More about Chicago Post Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Chicago Post Cafe
5658 W Central AVE, Toledo
|Popular items
|Classic Chicken Sandwich
|$6.49
mayo chicken lettuce tomatoe
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$4.99
Cage Free Egg,Bacon, American Cheese
|Sausage or Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese
|$4.99
Cage Free Egg, Susage, American Cheese
More about Carlos Poco Loco
Carlos Poco Loco
1809 Adams St., Toledo
|Popular items
|Burrito Sancho
An extra large tortilla stuffed With your choice of filling Plus rice , beans, lettuce , sour cream, cheese and tomato. Folded and baked. Red mild sauce and queso blanco on top
|Quesadilla Loca
An extra large tortilla , grilled and stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Folded , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
|Chimichanga Grande
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with choice of felling, folded and fried (also available soft-baked ) , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
More about Poco Piatti
Poco Piatti
329 N Huron St, Toledo
|Popular items
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
Served with apricot, pistachio, arugula and truffle oil.
|Roasted Garlic Feta Dip
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
Roasted garlic with Fresh herbs, feta and cream cheese and topped with fresh diced tomato.
|Fatoosh
A vegetarian dish.
Chopped tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onions, and toasted pita chips tossed together with fresh lemon juice, olive oil and sumac spice.
More about The Brick Bar
The Brick Bar
413 Madison Ave, Toledo
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork (2H)
|$6.95
Pulled pork on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce
|Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)
|$6.99
Up to *7 Toppings on Chopped
Romaine & Spring Mix with pulled chicken.
*Cucumber, tomato, corn, chick pea, sweet potato, carrot, corn bread crouton
|Rustic Corn Muffin
|$1.49
Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Paired with our house whipped honey butter!
More about Whiskey & The Wolf
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Whiskey & The Wolf
3515 W Alexis Rd, Toledo
|Popular items
|1 Patty Cheese Burger
|$8.00
|LOADED CROQUETTS
|$9.00
|Mac N Cheese
|$8.75
More about Deet's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Deet's BBQ
4038 Talmadge RoadUnit 107, Toledo
|Popular items
|Sm. Curly Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!!
|10 Sweet N' Smokey Wings
|$16.00
Jumbo wings tossed in our special rub & slow smoked to perfection. Char grilled & finished with a sweet glaze!
|Full Rack Ribs
|$17.99
Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless.
More about Poco Piatti
Poco Piatti
6710 W Central Ave #1, Toledo
|Popular items
|Riad’s Hummous B Tahini
Translation: Hummous with tahini.
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
|Poco Beef Tips
Gluten Free
Can be beef or chicken. Chicken Tips are marinated the same as Kabobs.
This is a well-known dish at Byblos calls it Byblos Best, and Beirut calls it…yes-you guessed it…Beirut’s best. Poco’s version is a smaller sampling size which enables customers to try other dishes as well.
Poco’s uses shavings of tenderloin tips and sautés them in garlic and butter. As the beef finishes cooking a splash of lemon juice brings all the flavors together. The tip shavings are served on a bed of a hommos with fresh parsley and paprika.
It is difficult to prepare the tips any other way but well done, due to their small size. Pair with Red Kefraya.
|Meat Grape Leaves
5 or 10 Hand rolled grape leaves per order with a lemon wedge
Poco Piatti’s grape leaves are homemade using the family recipe for over 30 years. This is the same recipe that The Beirut has been using for over the past 30 years.
The grape leaves have a reputation of being a Toledo tradition.
A combination of ground lamb and beef with rice and a touch of cinnamon rolled inside a tender grape leaf served with a fresh wedge of lemon.
This dish is readily available, and should be an easy suggest to get your customer started on their dining experience.
Pair with Red or White Kefraya, or Sauvignon Blanc.
More about Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
FRENCH FRIES
Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo
|Popular items
|Piece Meat Fatayer
|$1.50
Pastry filled with ground beef, onions & tomatoes.
|Fattoush
|$6.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers, parsley, green peppers and Mediterranean dressing topped with Pita chips.
|Piece Cheese Fatayer
|$1.50
Savory pastry filled with cheese, green onions & parsley.
More about Ice Restaurant
Ice Restaurant
405 Madison, Toledo
|Popular items
|Chef Salad
|$9.00
|Turkey Club
|$9.00
|Enchillada
|$5.00
More about Half Time Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Half Time Pizza
7702 W Bancroft St, Toledo
|Popular items
|Tomato Bread
|$10.00
Toasted bread slices topped with garlic butter, fresh tomato slices, mozzarella cheese and oregano.
|16" Create Your Pizza
|$19.00
16” Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
|Gbc
|$10.00
In house made loaf style bread, packed with mozzarella cheese, garlic butter, & oregano.
*Open face option available * Please request in Notes section.
More about QQ Kitchen
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
QQ Kitchen
3324 Secor Suite 4, Toledo
|Popular items
|Sesame
Lightly Breaded In A Sweet Glaze With Green Onion And Sesame Seeds
|General Tsao
Lightly Breaded In a Spicy Garlic Sauce With Green Onion
|Fried Rice
|$10.49
Fried With Egg, Green Onion And Lettuce With Your Choice Of Protein
More about Papis and Hahny's: Gourmet Cuisine
Papis and Hahny's: Gourmet Cuisine
625 heidelberg rd, toledo
|Popular items
|Yum Yum Sauce
|$0.50
|No Way Jose
|$5.00
|Dolemite
|$6.00
More about Hannon's Block
Hannon's Block
619 Monroe St, Toledo
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
pickles, red onion, chili aioli, jack cheese, brioche bun
|Veggie "Block" Burger
|$12.00
black bean, caramelized onion, pickles, jack cheese, dijonnaise, brioche bun
|Artichoke Feta Dip
|$12.00
Roasted garlic, fresh tomato, housemade tortilla chips
More about Wheelin On The Rocks
Wheelin On The Rocks
1515 W. Laskey Rd, Toledo
More about Napa Kitchen + Bar Toledo
Napa Kitchen + Bar Toledo
101 N. Summit St., Toledo