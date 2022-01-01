Toledo restaurants you'll love

Gluten Free

Can be beef or chicken. Chicken Tips are marinated the same as Kabobs.

This is a well-known dish at Byblos calls it Byblos Best, and Beirut calls it…yes-you guessed it…Beirut’s best. Poco’s version is a smaller sampling size which enables customers to try other dishes as well.

Poco’s uses shavings of tenderloin tips and sautés them in garlic and butter. As the beef finishes cooking a splash of lemon juice brings all the flavors together. The tip shavings are served on a bed of a hommos with fresh parsley and paprika.

It is difficult to prepare the tips any other way but well done, due to their small size. Pair with Red Kefraya.

