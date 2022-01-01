Toledo American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Toledo
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Whiskey & The Wolf
3515 W Alexis Rd, Toledo
|1 Patty Cheese Burger
|$8.00
|LOADED CROQUETTS
|$9.00
|Mac N Cheese
|$8.75
Ice Restaurant
405 Madison, Toledo
|Chef Salad
|$9.00
|Turkey Club
|$9.00
|Enchillada
|$5.00
Hannon's Block
619 Monroe St, Toledo
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
pickles, red onion, chili aioli, jack cheese, brioche bun
|Veggie "Block" Burger
|$12.00
black bean, caramelized onion, pickles, jack cheese, dijonnaise, brioche bun
|Artichoke Feta Dip
|$12.00
Roasted garlic, fresh tomato, housemade tortilla chips