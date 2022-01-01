Toledo American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Toledo

Whiskey & The Wolf image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Whiskey & The Wolf

3515 W Alexis Rd, Toledo

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Patty Cheese Burger$8.00
LOADED CROQUETTS$9.00
Mac N Cheese$8.75
More about Whiskey & The Wolf
Ice Restaurant image

 

Ice Restaurant

405 Madison, Toledo

Avg 4.3 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chef Salad$9.00
Turkey Club$9.00
Enchillada$5.00
More about Ice Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Hannon's Block

619 Monroe St, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
pickles, red onion, chili aioli, jack cheese, brioche bun
Veggie "Block" Burger$12.00
black bean, caramelized onion, pickles, jack cheese, dijonnaise, brioche bun
Artichoke Feta Dip$12.00
Roasted garlic, fresh tomato, housemade tortilla chips
More about Hannon's Block

