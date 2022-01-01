Toledo bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Toledo restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Toledo

Carlos Poco Loco image

 

Carlos Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Sancho
An extra large tortilla stuffed With your choice of filling Plus rice , beans, lettuce , sour cream, cheese and tomato. Folded and baked. Red mild sauce and queso blanco on top
Quesadilla Loca
An extra large tortilla , grilled and stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Folded , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
Chimichanga Grande
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with choice of felling, folded and fried (also available soft-baked ) , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
More about Carlos Poco Loco
Whiskey & The Wolf image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Whiskey & The Wolf

3515 W Alexis Rd, Toledo

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Patty Cheese Burger$8.00
LOADED CROQUETTS$9.00
Mac N Cheese$8.75
More about Whiskey & The Wolf
Ice Restaurant image

 

Ice Restaurant

405 Madison, Toledo

Avg 4.3 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chef Salad$9.00
Turkey Club$9.00
Enchillada$5.00
More about Ice Restaurant
Mutz image

 

Mutz

27 Broadway Street, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mutz
Rockwells image

 

Rockwells

27 Broadway Street, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rockwells
Chop House Toledo image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Chop House Toledo

300 N Summit St, Toledo

Avg 4.3 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Chop House Toledo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Toledo

Chicken Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Shawarma

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Hummus

Map

More near Toledo to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet

Sylvania

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston