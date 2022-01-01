Toledo Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Shawarmaholic - Secor
3344 Secor Rd, Toledo
|Extra Sauce
|$0.75
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$6.00
|Hummus
|$6.50
Cricket West : Zingos
3154 Markway Rd, Toledo
|Pick A Pair
|$9.75
Choose two items. A sandwich and side or a salad and side.
|Mediterranean Junk Salad
|$13.00
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, chick peas, diced red pepper, kalamata olives, feta cheese and crumbled pita chips. Topped with both grilled chicken and gyro meat. Served with our signature homemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.
|6 Grape Leaves
|$6.00
Your choice of beef and rice stuffed grape leaves or veggie grape leaves stuffed with rice, chick peas, tomato, onion, and parsley. *Gluten Free *Veggie are Vegan
Poco Piatti
329 N Huron St, Toledo
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
Served with apricot, pistachio, arugula and truffle oil.
|Roasted Garlic Feta Dip
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
Roasted garlic with Fresh herbs, feta and cream cheese and topped with fresh diced tomato.
|Fatoosh
A vegetarian dish.
Chopped tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onions, and toasted pita chips tossed together with fresh lemon juice, olive oil and sumac spice.
Poco Piatti
6710 W Central Ave #1, Toledo
|Riad’s Hummous B Tahini
Translation: Hummous with tahini.
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
|Poco Beef Tips
Gluten Free
Can be beef or chicken. Chicken Tips are marinated the same as Kabobs.
This is a well-known dish at Byblos calls it Byblos Best, and Beirut calls it…yes-you guessed it…Beirut’s best. Poco’s version is a smaller sampling size which enables customers to try other dishes as well.
Poco’s uses shavings of tenderloin tips and sautés them in garlic and butter. As the beef finishes cooking a splash of lemon juice brings all the flavors together. The tip shavings are served on a bed of a hommos with fresh parsley and paprika.
It is difficult to prepare the tips any other way but well done, due to their small size. Pair with Red Kefraya.
|Meat Grape Leaves
5 or 10 Hand rolled grape leaves per order with a lemon wedge
Poco Piatti’s grape leaves are homemade using the family recipe for over 30 years. This is the same recipe that The Beirut has been using for over the past 30 years.
The grape leaves have a reputation of being a Toledo tradition.
A combination of ground lamb and beef with rice and a touch of cinnamon rolled inside a tender grape leaf served with a fresh wedge of lemon.
This dish is readily available, and should be an easy suggest to get your customer started on their dining experience.
Pair with Red or White Kefraya, or Sauvignon Blanc.