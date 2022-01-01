Toledo Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Toledo restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Toledo

Shawarmaholic - Secor image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarmaholic - Secor

3344 Secor Rd, Toledo

Avg 4.2 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Sauce$0.75
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$6.00
Hummus$6.50
More about Shawarmaholic - Secor
Cricket West : Zingos image

 

Cricket West : Zingos

3154 Markway Rd, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pick A Pair$9.75
Choose two items. A sandwich and side or a salad and side.
Mediterranean Junk Salad$13.00
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, chick peas, diced red pepper, kalamata olives, feta cheese and crumbled pita chips. Topped with both grilled chicken and gyro meat. Served with our signature homemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.
6 Grape Leaves$6.00
Your choice of beef and rice stuffed grape leaves or veggie grape leaves stuffed with rice, chick peas, tomato, onion, and parsley. *Gluten Free *Veggie are Vegan
More about Cricket West : Zingos
Poco Piatti image

 

Poco Piatti

329 N Huron St, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Served with apricot, pistachio, arugula and truffle oil.
Roasted Garlic Feta Dip
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
Roasted garlic with Fresh herbs, feta and cream cheese and topped with fresh diced tomato.
Fatoosh
A vegetarian dish.
Chopped tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onions, and toasted pita chips tossed together with fresh lemon juice, olive oil and sumac spice.
More about Poco Piatti
Poco Piatti image

 

Poco Piatti

6710 W Central Ave #1, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Riad’s Hummous B Tahini
Translation: Hummous with tahini.
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
Poco Beef Tips
Gluten Free
Can be beef or chicken. Chicken Tips are marinated the same as Kabobs.
This is a well-known dish at Byblos calls it Byblos Best, and Beirut calls it…yes-you guessed it…Beirut’s best. Poco’s version is a smaller sampling size which enables customers to try other dishes as well.
Poco’s uses shavings of tenderloin tips and sautés them in garlic and butter. As the beef finishes cooking a splash of lemon juice brings all the flavors together. The tip shavings are served on a bed of a hommos with fresh parsley and paprika.
It is difficult to prepare the tips any other way but well done, due to their small size. Pair with Red Kefraya.
Meat Grape Leaves
5 or 10 Hand rolled grape leaves per order with a lemon wedge
Poco Piatti’s grape leaves are homemade using the family recipe for over 30 years. This is the same recipe that The Beirut has been using for over the past 30 years.
The grape leaves have a reputation of being a Toledo tradition.
A combination of ground lamb and beef with rice and a touch of cinnamon rolled inside a tender grape leaf served with a fresh wedge of lemon.
This dish is readily available, and should be an easy suggest to get your customer started on their dining experience.
Pair with Red or White Kefraya, or Sauvignon Blanc.
More about Poco Piatti
Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery image

FRENCH FRIES

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Piece Meat Fatayer$1.50
Pastry filled with ground beef, onions & tomatoes.
Jibni$2.99
Melted Mozzarella cheese.
Hommus$5.49
Chick peas dip made with tahini.
More about Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

