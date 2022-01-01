Toledo Mexican restaurants you'll love
Carlos Que Pasa
3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo
|Popular items
|Street Tacos
|$4.00
Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side
|Burrito
|$13.00
A large homemade flour tortilla (Gluten Free) made with Almond-Tapioca-Rice flowers, filled with your favorite Vegan protein, black beans and rice. Served with your choice of salsa and Mexican Relish, lettuce and Zour Cream. Nacho Cheeze on the side.
|Taco Trio
|$10.00
Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side
Carlos Poco Loco
1809 Adams St., Toledo
|Popular items
|Burrito Sancho
An extra large tortilla stuffed With your choice of filling Plus rice , beans, lettuce , sour cream, cheese and tomato. Folded and baked. Red mild sauce and queso blanco on top
|Quesadilla Loca
An extra large tortilla , grilled and stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Folded , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
|Chimichanga Grande
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with choice of felling, folded and fried (also available soft-baked ) , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish