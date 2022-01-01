Toledo Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Toledo

Carlos Que Pasa image

 

Carlos Que Pasa

3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo

Avg 4.6 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Tacos$4.00
Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side
Burrito$13.00
A large homemade flour tortilla (Gluten Free) made with Almond-Tapioca-Rice flowers, filled with your favorite Vegan protein, black beans and rice. Served with your choice of salsa and Mexican Relish, lettuce and Zour Cream. Nacho Cheeze on the side.
Taco Trio$10.00
Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side
More about Carlos Que Pasa
Carlos Poco Loco image

 

Carlos Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Sancho
An extra large tortilla stuffed With your choice of filling Plus rice , beans, lettuce , sour cream, cheese and tomato. Folded and baked. Red mild sauce and queso blanco on top
Quesadilla Loca
An extra large tortilla , grilled and stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Folded , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
Chimichanga Grande
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with choice of felling, folded and fried (also available soft-baked ) , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
More about Carlos Poco Loco
San Marcos Taqueria image

 

San Marcos Taqueria

2060 W Laskey, Toledo

Avg 4 (824 reviews)
Takeout
More about San Marcos Taqueria
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

5215 Monroe St, Toledo

Avg 4.1 (57 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Don Juan - Downtown

300 madison ave, toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Don Juan - Downtown

