Toledo pizza restaurants you'll love

Zias image

 

Zias

20 Main Street, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alfredo$14.95
rich with cream, butter, & Parmesan cheese
Pomodoro$13.95
classic tomato sauce with fresh basil
Bolognese$18.95
Bolognese sauce with the rich flavors of veal, pork, tomato, lemon, sage, and a splash of cream
More about Zias
Poco Piatti image

 

Poco Piatti

329 N Huron St, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Served with apricot, pistachio, arugula and truffle oil.
Roasted Garlic Feta Dip
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
Roasted garlic with Fresh herbs, feta and cream cheese and topped with fresh diced tomato.
Fatoosh
A vegetarian dish.
Chopped tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onions, and toasted pita chips tossed together with fresh lemon juice, olive oil and sumac spice.
More about Poco Piatti
Half Time Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Half Time Pizza

7702 W Bancroft St, Toledo

Avg 2.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tomato Bread$10.00
Toasted bread slices topped with garlic butter, fresh tomato slices, mozzarella cheese and oregano.
16" Create Your Pizza$19.00
16” Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
Gbc$10.00
In house made loaf style bread, packed with mozzarella cheese, garlic butter, & oregano.
*Open face option available * Please request in Notes section.
More about Half Time Pizza

