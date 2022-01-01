Toledo pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Toledo
More about Zias
Zias
20 Main Street, Toledo
|Popular items
|Alfredo
|$14.95
rich with cream, butter, & Parmesan cheese
|Pomodoro
|$13.95
classic tomato sauce with fresh basil
|Bolognese
|$18.95
Bolognese sauce with the rich flavors of veal, pork, tomato, lemon, sage, and a splash of cream
More about Poco Piatti
Poco Piatti
329 N Huron St, Toledo
|Popular items
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
Served with apricot, pistachio, arugula and truffle oil.
|Roasted Garlic Feta Dip
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
Roasted garlic with Fresh herbs, feta and cream cheese and topped with fresh diced tomato.
|Fatoosh
A vegetarian dish.
Chopped tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onions, and toasted pita chips tossed together with fresh lemon juice, olive oil and sumac spice.
More about Half Time Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Half Time Pizza
7702 W Bancroft St, Toledo
|Popular items
|Tomato Bread
|$10.00
Toasted bread slices topped with garlic butter, fresh tomato slices, mozzarella cheese and oregano.
|16" Create Your Pizza
|$19.00
16” Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
|Gbc
|$10.00
In house made loaf style bread, packed with mozzarella cheese, garlic butter, & oregano.
*Open face option available * Please request in Notes section.