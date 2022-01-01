Calamari in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve calamari
Poco Piatti
329 N Huron St, Toledo
|Fried Calamari Zaatar
|$7.00
Fried squid served with garam marsala, pickled veg and lemon aioli.
Real Seafood Co. Toledo
Main St, Toledo
|Point Judith Calamari
|$14.95
Rings lightly dusted and fried to blonde perfection. Served with our saffron aioli and lemon.
|Calamari with Sautéed Peppers
|$15.95
crispy Point Judith calamari / sauteed sweet & spicy peppers / herb butter
6710 W Central Ave #1, Toledo
|Fried Calamari Zaatar
Translation: Fried squid.
The calamari is hand sliced, breaded, fried and dusted with Zataar. Zataar is a Mediterranean spice blend that enhances the flavor of this dish. It is tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. Served in an oversized bowl with a fresh warm marinara for dipping, and a lemon wedge. This is an easy suggest item, and has a relatively quick prep time.
Pairs well with most any cocktail, wine or beer.