Calamari in Toledo

Translation: Fried squid.

The calamari is hand sliced, breaded, fried and dusted with Zataar. Zataar is a Mediterranean spice blend that enhances the flavor of this dish. It is tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. Served in an oversized bowl with a fresh warm marinara for dipping, and a lemon wedge. This is an easy suggest item, and has a relatively quick prep time.

Pairs well with most any cocktail, wine or beer.

