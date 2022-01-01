Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Toledo

Go
Toledo restaurants
Toast

Toledo restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Zias

20 Main Street, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$13.95
More about Zias
Poco Piatti image

 

Poco Piatti

329 N Huron St, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari Zaatar$7.00
Fried squid served with garam marsala, pickled veg and lemon aioli.
More about Poco Piatti
Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co. Toledo

Main St, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Point Judith Calamari$14.95
Rings lightly dusted and fried to blonde perfection. Served with our saffron aioli and lemon.
Calamari with Sautéed Peppers$15.95
crispy Point Judith calamari / sauteed sweet & spicy peppers / herb butter
More about Real Seafood Co. Toledo
Poco Piatti image

 

Poco Piatti

6710 W Central Ave #1, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari Zaatar
Translation: Fried squid.
The calamari is hand sliced, breaded, fried and dusted with Zataar. Zataar is a Mediterranean spice blend that enhances the flavor of this dish. It is tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. Served in an oversized bowl with a fresh warm marinara for dipping, and a lemon wedge. This is an easy suggest item, and has a relatively quick prep time.
Pairs well with most any cocktail, wine or beer.
More about Poco Piatti

Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo

Fattoush Salad

Edamame

Shawarma Wraps

Shawarma

Pepperoni Pizza

Crab Cakes

Brulee

Chicken Noodles

Map

More near Toledo to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston