Chicken fajitas in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toledo restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

 

Carlos Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita$17.00
Grilled steak and chicken mixed with bell peppers and onions
Al Pastor Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$16.25
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Chicken Fajita$17.00
Grilled chicken breast mixed with bell peppers and onions
More about Carlos Poco Loco
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Lebanese Chicken Fajita Sub$8.99
Chicken shawarma with grilled onions, mushrooms, peppers, mozzarella cheese, and mayo.
More about Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

