Chicken fajitas in Toledo

Carlos Poco Loco
1809 Adams St., Toledo
|Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita
|$17.00
Grilled steak and chicken mixed with bell peppers and onions
|Al Pastor Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$16.25
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
|Chicken Fajita
|$17.00
Grilled chicken breast mixed with bell peppers and onions