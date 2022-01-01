Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toledo restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi image

 

Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi

3330 W Central Ave unit A3, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
(16) Hibachi Chicken, Steak & Shrimp$17.99
(8) Hibachi Steak & Chicken$14.99
More about Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
Item pic

 

Carlos Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita$17.00
Grilled steak and chicken mixed with bell peppers and onions
Steak & Chicken Grilled Pineapple$18.00
Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple cooked with steak , chicken, mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans And guacamole garnish
More about Carlos Poco Loco

