Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Toledo

Go
Toledo restaurants
Toast

Toledo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Cricket West : Zingos image

 

Cricket West : Zingos

3154 Markway Rd, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives and drizzled with our homemade Greek vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken Tawook Sandwich$8.50
Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onions, and lebanese pickles topped with a tangy garlic sauce.
CHICKEN SHISH KEBOB Sandwich$8.50
A chicken version of our beef shish kebob sandwich.
More about Cricket West : Zingos
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Chicago Post Cafe

5658 W Central AVE, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.29
Chicken mayo apple grapes pecans
Buffalo Blue Cheese Spicy Chicken Sandwich$7.29
Classic Chicken Sandwich$6.99
mayo chicken lettuce tomatoe
More about Chicago Post Cafe
Carlos Poco Loco image

 

Carlos Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Aporreado Sandwich$13.00
Pressed bread sandwich, slowly simmered shredded chicken and sweet plantains
More about Carlos Poco Loco
Consumer pic

 

ICE Restaurant

405 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about ICE Restaurant
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$4.99
Marinated chicken with pickles & garlic sauce.
More about Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
Ice Restaurant image

 

Ice Restaurant

405 Madison, Toledo

Avg 4.3 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Ice Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Hannon's Block

619 Monroe St, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
pickles, red onion, chili aioli, jack cheese, brioche bun
More about Hannon's Block

Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo

Shawarma Wraps

Fish Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Baklava

Chopped Chicken Salad

Fajitas

Edamame

Falafel Salad

Map

More near Toledo to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston