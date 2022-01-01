Chicken sandwiches in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Cricket West : Zingos
Cricket West : Zingos
3154 Markway Rd, Toledo
|Greek Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives and drizzled with our homemade Greek vinaigrette dressing.
|Chicken Tawook Sandwich
|$8.50
Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onions, and lebanese pickles topped with a tangy garlic sauce.
|CHICKEN SHISH KEBOB Sandwich
|$8.50
A chicken version of our beef shish kebob sandwich.
More about Chicago Post Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Chicago Post Cafe
5658 W Central AVE, Toledo
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.29
Chicken mayo apple grapes pecans
|Buffalo Blue Cheese Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.29
|Classic Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
mayo chicken lettuce tomatoe
More about Carlos Poco Loco
Carlos Poco Loco
1809 Adams St., Toledo
|Chicken Aporreado Sandwich
|$13.00
Pressed bread sandwich, slowly simmered shredded chicken and sweet plantains
More about ICE Restaurant
ICE Restaurant
405 Madison Ave, Toledo
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
More about Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
FRENCH FRIES
Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$4.99
Marinated chicken with pickles & garlic sauce.