Chicken shawarma in Toledo

Toledo restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

Shawarmaholic - Secor image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarmaholic - Secor

3344 Secor Rd, Toledo

Avg 4.2 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$7.00
More about Shawarmaholic - Secor
Item pic

 

Middle East Market

4623 W Bancroft St., Toledo

Avg 4.6 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma- Marinated Breast$10.99
1.5 lb. package
*All weights are approximate.
More about Middle East Market
Poco Piatti image

 

Poco Piatti

329 N Huron St, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$9.00
Roasted chicken with curried cabbage, pickled turnips and garlic sauce.
More about Poco Piatti
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Side Chicken Shawarma$3.99
Chicken Shawarma Plate$11.99
Chicken shawarma for two served with fresh-cut vegetables, pickles & garlic sauce.
Hommus w/ Chicken Shawarma$8.99
Chick peas dip topped with chicken shawarma & roasted almonds.
More about Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

