Chicken shawarma in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
More about Shawarmaholic - Secor
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shawarmaholic - Secor
3344 Secor Rd, Toledo
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$7.00
More about Middle East Market
Middle East Market
4623 W Bancroft St., Toledo
|Chicken Shawarma- Marinated Breast
|$10.99
1.5 lb. package
*All weights are approximate.
More about Poco Piatti
Poco Piatti
329 N Huron St, Toledo
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$9.00
Roasted chicken with curried cabbage, pickled turnips and garlic sauce.
More about Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
FRENCH FRIES
Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo
|Side Chicken Shawarma
|$3.99
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$11.99
Chicken shawarma for two served with fresh-cut vegetables, pickles & garlic sauce.
|Hommus w/ Chicken Shawarma
|$8.99
Chick peas dip topped with chicken shawarma & roasted almonds.