Chicken soup in Toledo

Go
Toledo restaurants
Toast

Toledo restaurants that serve chicken soup

Consumer pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Chicago Post Cafe

5658 W Central AVE, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.39
More about Chicago Post Cafe
Consumer pic

 

ICE Restaurant

405 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Caesar & Chicken Noodle Soup$9.00
More about ICE Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Chicken Vegetable Soup$4.99
Cup Chicken Vegetable Soup$2.99
Shredded chicken, corn, carrots, beans and peas cooked in a tomato broth.
Quart Chicken Vegetable Soup$12.00
Shredded chicken, corn, carrots, beans and peas cooked in a tomato broth.
More about Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

