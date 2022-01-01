Chicken soup in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve chicken soup
Chicago Post Cafe
5658 W Central AVE, Toledo
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.39
Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo
|Bowl Chicken Vegetable Soup
|$4.99
|Cup Chicken Vegetable Soup
|$2.99
Shredded chicken, corn, carrots, beans and peas cooked in a tomato broth.
|Quart Chicken Vegetable Soup
|$12.00
Shredded chicken, corn, carrots, beans and peas cooked in a tomato broth.