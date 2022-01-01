Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toledo restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Shawarmaholic - Secor image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarmaholic - Secor

3344 Secor Rd, Toledo

Avg 4.2 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$7.00
More about Shawarmaholic - Secor
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Chicago Post Cafe

5658 W Central AVE, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Wrap$7.29
Caesar Chicken Wrap$7.29
More about Chicago Post Cafe
Poco Piatti image

 

Poco Piatti

329 N Huron St, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$9.00
Roasted chicken with curried cabbage, pickled turnips and garlic sauce.
More about Poco Piatti
Consumer pic

 

ICE Restaurant

405 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.00
More about ICE Restaurant
Poco Piatti image

 

Poco Piatti

6710 W Central Ave #1, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Markouk Chicken Wraps
4 or 8 chicken wraps per order with a side of our garlic sauce
Translation: Markouk is the name of the Middle Eastern flat bread (almost like sheets).
Inside the bread is a thin layer of a homemade garlic sauce, a thin slice of dill pickle, and succulent marinated grilled chicken thigh. The wraps are rolled and toasted in the oven. The dish is served with extra garlic sauce on the side of the plate for dipping. This dish has become a fast favorite here at Poco. It is healthy and offers a new taste for many people. If you have a table of four customers be sure to let them know the quantity to avoid any issues. More information is always better than too little information.
Pair with a Chardonnay to marry fruit flavors with the chicken.
More about Poco Piatti

Map

