Chimichangas in Toledo

Carlos Que Pasa

3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo

Avg 4.6 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga Dinner$12.00
Filled with your favorite vegan protein, fried until golden brown, served with a side of mole sauce to cover it to your liking. Accompanied by homemade rice, black beans, lettuce, Zour cream and MexiRelish. Simply from another world.
Apple Pie Chimichangas
Apple Pie filled into a flour tortilla and fried until crispy. Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar SO DELICIOUS
More about Carlos Que Pasa
Carlos Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga Grande
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with choice of felling, folded and fried (also available soft-baked ) , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
Chimichanga Carta$5.85
A deep fried tortilla covered with queso blanco . Chose your filling
Chimichanga Combo$8.99
More about Carlos Poco Loco

