Chimichangas in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Carlos Que Pasa
Carlos Que Pasa
3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo
|Chimichanga Dinner
|$12.00
Filled with your favorite vegan protein, fried until golden brown, served with a side of mole sauce to cover it to your liking. Accompanied by homemade rice, black beans, lettuce, Zour cream and MexiRelish. Simply from another world.
|Apple Pie Chimichangas
Apple Pie filled into a flour tortilla and fried until crispy. Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar SO DELICIOUS
More about Carlos Poco Loco
Carlos Poco Loco
1809 Adams St., Toledo
|Chimichanga Grande
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with choice of felling, folded and fried (also available soft-baked ) , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
|Chimichanga Carta
|$5.85
A deep fried tortilla covered with queso blanco . Chose your filling
|Chimichanga Combo
|$8.99