Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Toledo
/
Toledo
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Toledo restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Cricket West : Zingos
3154 Markway Rd, Toledo
No reviews yet
Cookie Of The Week: Cherry Chocolate Chip
$2.50
More about Cricket West : Zingos
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Chicago Post Cafe
5658 W Central AVE, Toledo
Avg 4.9
(8 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.45
More about Chicago Post Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo
Cake
Salmon
Stew
Chicken Nuggets
Blt Sandwiches
French Fries
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Beef Stew
More near Toledo to explore
Ypsilanti
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Perrysburg
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Sylvania
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Rossford
No reviews yet
Holland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Findlay
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston