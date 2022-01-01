Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toast

Toledo restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Zias

20 Main Street, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Antipasto Chopped Salad$14.95
chicken, heirloom tomato, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, olive, artichoke, pepperoncini, and chopped greens with lemon herb vinaigrette
Piccola serves 1-3, grande serves 4-5
More about Zias
Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken) image

 

The Brick Bar

413 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)$6.99
Up to *7 Toppings on Chopped
Romaine & Spring Mix with pulled chicken.
*Cucumber, tomato, corn, chick pea, sweet potato, carrot, corn bread crouton
Chopped Salad (Pulled Pork)$6.99
Up to *7 Toppings on Chopped
Romaine & Spring Mix with pulled pork.
*Cucumber, tomato, corn, chick pea, sweet potato, carrot, corn bread crouton
More about The Brick Bar
Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken) image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Deet's BBQ

4038 Talmadge RoadUnit 107, Toledo

Avg 4.4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)$7.99
Chopped romaine & spring mix.
*Cucumber, tomato, carrot, corn bread croutons, dressing.
More about Deet's BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Hannon's Block

619 Monroe St, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Wedge Salad$12.00
iceberg lettuce, bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, blue cheese, onion, farm egg, peppercorn ranch dressing
More about Hannon's Block

