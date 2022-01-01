Chopped salad in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Zias
Zias
20 Main Street, Toledo
|Antipasto Chopped Salad
|$14.95
chicken, heirloom tomato, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, olive, artichoke, pepperoncini, and chopped greens with lemon herb vinaigrette
Piccola serves 1-3, grande serves 4-5
More about The Brick Bar
The Brick Bar
413 Madison Ave, Toledo
|Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)
|$6.99
Up to *7 Toppings on Chopped
Romaine & Spring Mix with pulled chicken.
*Cucumber, tomato, corn, chick pea, sweet potato, carrot, corn bread crouton
|Chopped Salad (Pulled Pork)
|$6.99
Up to *7 Toppings on Chopped
Romaine & Spring Mix with pulled pork.
*Cucumber, tomato, corn, chick pea, sweet potato, carrot, corn bread crouton
More about Deet's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Deet's BBQ
4038 Talmadge RoadUnit 107, Toledo
|Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)
|$7.99
Chopped romaine & spring mix.
*Cucumber, tomato, carrot, corn bread croutons, dressing.