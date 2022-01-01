Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toledo restaurants that serve crab cakes

Poco Piatti image

 

Poco Piatti

329 N Huron St, Toledo

Blue Crab Lump Crab cakes$10.00
Served with roasted red pepper cream sauce.
Pairs well with Pinot noir, Chardonnay.
Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co. Toledo

Main St, Toledo

Pan Fried Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Cakes$17.95
Sautéed to a golden brown and serve with a refreshing green salad, berries, crushed walnuts, and finished with mustard sauce.
Pan Fried Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Cakes$35.95
Jumbo lump blue crab meat with a minimum of breadcrumbs and seasoning. We form them into cakes by hand, sautéed to a golden brown and serve them with a mustard sauce.
Poco Piatti image

 

Poco Piatti

6710 W Central Ave #1, Toledo

Blue Crab Lump Crab cakes
A signature Poco Piatti dish.
Three or six crab cakes per order. The Blue Lump crab meat is moist and not shredded. They are delicately folded to create a light, fluffy texture. Adorned with red and yellow sweet peppers and celery, this dish is exquisite. The light mixture is seared on a hot plate and finished in the oven. It is accompanied by a Roasted red pepper cream sauce that marries the flavors beautifully. There are no extra fillers which allow the customer to taste and savor the tender crab meat. You will be doing your customer a disservice by not suggesting they try this dish.
*Note. The sauce can be served on the side. This dish is made to order.
Pairs well with Pinot noir, Chardonnay.
