Curry in Toledo

More about Middle East Market
Middle East Market
4623 W Bancroft St., Toledo
|Goat "Curry" Small Cut Bone In (1inX1in)
|$20.99
2 lb. package
*All weights are approximate.
|Lamb "Curry" Small Cut Bone-In (1in x 1in)
|$20.99
2 lb. package
*All weights are approximate.
More about QQ Kitchen
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
QQ Kitchen
3324 Secor Suite 4, Toledo
|Curry
Potato, Green Pepper, Onion And Zucchini In A Thai Style Curry Sauce (Medium Heat)
|Curry Udon Stir Fry
|$12.49
Udon Noodles Stir Fried With Peapod, Onion, Green Pepper And Carrot In A Curry Sauce (Medium Spice)
|Curry Fried Rice
|$11.49
Fried With Egg, Green Onion, Pineapple, Curry Powder And Peas & Carrots