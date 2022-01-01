Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toledo restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Middle East Market

4623 W Bancroft St., Toledo

Avg 4.6 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Goat "Curry" Small Cut Bone In (1inX1in)$20.99
2 lb. package
*All weights are approximate.
Lamb "Curry" Small Cut Bone-In (1in x 1in)$20.99
2 lb. package
*All weights are approximate.
More about Middle East Market
QQ Kitchen image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

QQ Kitchen

3324 Secor Suite 4, Toledo

Avg 4.6 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry
Potato, Green Pepper, Onion And Zucchini In A Thai Style Curry Sauce (Medium Heat)
Curry Udon Stir Fry$12.49
Udon Noodles Stir Fried With Peapod, Onion, Green Pepper And Carrot In A Curry Sauce (Medium Spice)
Curry Fried Rice$11.49
Fried With Egg, Green Onion, Pineapple, Curry Powder And Peas & Carrots
More about QQ Kitchen

