Falafel salad in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve falafel salad
Cricket West : Zingos
3154 Markway Rd, Toledo
|Falafel Salad
|$8.50
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, lebanese pickles and parsley topped with baked falafel. Drizzled with a tahini dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
Poco Piatti
6710 W Central Ave #1, Toledo
|Falafel Salad
2 or 4 Falafel patties fried served atop fresh diced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, diced pickles and sliced radishes. All topped with Tahini and parsley. Falafel is a house made vegetable patty that contains flour so this is not a gluten free option.