Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel salad in Toledo

Go
Toledo restaurants
Toast

Toledo restaurants that serve falafel salad

Cricket West : Zingos image

 

Cricket West : Zingos

3154 Markway Rd, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Salad$8.50
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, lebanese pickles and parsley topped with baked falafel. Drizzled with a tahini dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
More about Cricket West : Zingos
Poco Piatti image

 

Poco Piatti

6710 W Central Ave #1, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Salad
2 or 4 Falafel patties fried served atop fresh diced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, diced pickles and sliced radishes. All topped with Tahini and parsley. Falafel is a house made vegetable patty that contains flour so this is not a gluten free option.
More about Poco Piatti

Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Pudding

French Fries

Tiramisu

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Toledo to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston