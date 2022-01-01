Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Toledo
/
Toledo
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Toledo restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
ICE Restaurant
405 Madison Ave, Toledo
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$11.00
More about ICE Restaurant
Hannon's Block
619 Monroe St, Toledo
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
pickles, red onion, chili aioli, jack cheese, brioche bun
More about Hannon's Block
Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo
Cookies
Street Tacos
Tiramisu
Cake
Muffins
Chicken Noodles
Chicken Nuggets
Stew
More near Toledo to explore
Ypsilanti
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Perrysburg
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Sylvania
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Rossford
No reviews yet
Holland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Findlay
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston