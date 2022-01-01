Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Toledo

Go
Toledo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Toledo
  • /
  • Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Toledo restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

ICE Restaurant

405 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about ICE Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Hannon's Block

619 Monroe St, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
pickles, red onion, chili aioli, jack cheese, brioche bun
More about Hannon's Block

Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo

Cookies

Street Tacos

Tiramisu

Cake

Muffins

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Nuggets

Stew

Map

More near Toledo to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston