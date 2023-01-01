Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic chicken in
Toledo
/
Toledo
/
Garlic Chicken
Toledo restaurants that serve garlic chicken
Middle East Market
4623 W Bancroft St., Toledo
Avg 4.6
(521 reviews)
Garlic Chicken- Marinated Breast
$7.99
1.5 lb. package
*All weights are approximate.
More about Middle East Market
Ice Restaurant
405 Madison Ave, Toledo
No reviews yet
THURSDAY: Garlic Chicken w/ Fried Rice
$10.00
More about Ice Restaurant
