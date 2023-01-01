Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Toledo

Go
Toledo restaurants
Toast

Toledo restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

 

Middle East Market

4623 W Bancroft St., Toledo

Avg 4.6 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Chicken- Marinated Breast$7.99
1.5 lb. package
*All weights are approximate.
More about Middle East Market
Consumer pic

 

Ice Restaurant

405 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
THURSDAY: Garlic Chicken w/ Fried Rice$10.00
More about Ice Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo

Chicken Nuggets

Fajita Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish Sandwiches

Hummus

Rangoon

Grilled Chicken

Mediterranean Salad

Map

More near Toledo to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (439 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2032 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston