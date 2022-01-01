Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toledo restaurants that serve greek salad

Cricket West : Zingos image

 

Cricket West : Zingos

3154 Markway Rd, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.50
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, red pepper, kalamata olives, and parsley with a greek vinaigrette dressing on the side *Gluten Free
Small Greek Salad$4.00
More about Cricket West : Zingos
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Chicago Post Cafe

5658 W Central AVE, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad
More about Chicago Post Cafe
Consumer pic

 

ICE Restaurant

405 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.00
More about ICE Restaurant
Poco Piatti image

 

Poco Piatti

6710 W Central Ave #1, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad
A vegetarian dish.
Spring mix, tomato, onion, cucumber, Greek olives, and feta cheese tossed with homemade Greek dressing. The dressing is olive oil, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, and dry Greek spices.
An excellent suggestion to get your customer started right away. The dish takes only moments to prepare.
Pairs well with Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, White Kefraya
More about Poco Piatti
Greek Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini & Greek dressing.
More about Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
Half Time Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Half Time Pizza

7702 W Bancroft St, Toledo

Avg 2.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.00
More about Half Time Pizza

