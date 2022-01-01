Greek salad in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve greek salad
Cricket West : Zingos
3154 Markway Rd, Toledo
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, red pepper, kalamata olives, and parsley with a greek vinaigrette dressing on the side *Gluten Free
|Small Greek Salad
|$4.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Chicago Post Cafe
5658 W Central AVE, Toledo
|Greek Salad
Poco Piatti
6710 W Central Ave #1, Toledo
|Greek Salad
A vegetarian dish.
Spring mix, tomato, onion, cucumber, Greek olives, and feta cheese tossed with homemade Greek dressing. The dressing is olive oil, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, and dry Greek spices.
Pairs well with Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, White Kefraya
FRENCH FRIES
Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo
|Greek Salad
|$6.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini & Greek dressing.