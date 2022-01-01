Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Toledo

Go
Toledo restaurants
Toast

Toledo restaurants that serve hummus

Shawarmaholic - Secor image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarmaholic - Secor

3344 Secor Rd, Toledo

Avg 4.2 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus only$5.00
More about Shawarmaholic - Secor
Cricket West : Zingos image

 

Cricket West : Zingos

3154 Markway Rd, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$4.00
A classic Lebanese dip of pureed chick peas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini. *Gluten Free if served with veggies *Vegan
More about Cricket West : Zingos
Item pic

 

Middle East Market

4623 W Bancroft St., Toledo

Avg 4.6 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Ziyad Hummus Tahini$1.99
14 oz.
More about Middle East Market
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Chicago Post Cafe

5658 W Central AVE, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus & Veggie Spanich Wrap Meal$7.29
Hummus W Veggies$7.99
More about Chicago Post Cafe
Whiskey & The Wolf image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Whiskey & The Wolf

3515 W Alexis Rd, Toledo

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$8.00
More about Whiskey & The Wolf
Consumer pic

 

ICE Restaurant

405 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Hummus Platter$9.00
More about ICE Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo

Crab Rangoon

French Fries

Pies

Falafel Salad

Baklava

Chili

Tostadas

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Toledo to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston