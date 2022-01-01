Hummus in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve hummus
More about Shawarmaholic - Secor
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shawarmaholic - Secor
3344 Secor Rd, Toledo
|Hummus only
|$5.00
More about Cricket West : Zingos
Cricket West : Zingos
3154 Markway Rd, Toledo
|Hummus
|$4.00
A classic Lebanese dip of pureed chick peas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini. *Gluten Free if served with veggies *Vegan
More about Middle East Market
Middle East Market
4623 W Bancroft St., Toledo
|Ziyad Hummus Tahini
|$1.99
14 oz.
More about Chicago Post Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Chicago Post Cafe
5658 W Central AVE, Toledo
|Hummus & Veggie Spanich Wrap Meal
|$7.29
|Hummus W Veggies
|$7.99
More about Whiskey & The Wolf
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Whiskey & The Wolf
3515 W Alexis Rd, Toledo
|Hummus
|$8.00