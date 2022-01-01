Lasagna in Toledo

A dish that can be gluten free “Lasagna” refers to the way the shrimp is layered with the fried wontons.

3 OR 6 shrimp sautéed in a Thai chili sauce with garlic, butter and olive oil. The shrimp are layered between crispy fried wontons and set atop coconut milk with fresh basil. The coconut milk balances the Thai spice. This dish offers a creative blend of flavors; sweet, spicy, cool, and complex. Pairs well with many white wines, would balance the sweet and the spice nicely without overpowering the dish.

