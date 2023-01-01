Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toledo restaurants that serve meatball subs

Ice Restaurant

405 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday: Meatball Sub W/ Fries$10.00
More about Ice Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Halftime Pizza

7702 W Bancroft St, Toledo

Avg 2.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Meatball Sub$9.00
In house made meatballs on a sub bun with mozzarella cheese and our pizza sauce.
Lg Meatball Sub$12.00
In house made meatballs on a sub bun with mozzarella cheese and our pizza sauce.
More about Halftime Pizza

