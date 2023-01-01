Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Meatball subs in
Toledo
/
Toledo
/
Meatball Subs
Toledo restaurants that serve meatball subs
Ice Restaurant
405 Madison Ave, Toledo
No reviews yet
Tuesday: Meatball Sub W/ Fries
$10.00
More about Ice Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Halftime Pizza
7702 W Bancroft St, Toledo
Avg 2.5
(3 reviews)
Sm Meatball Sub
$9.00
In house made meatballs on a sub bun with mozzarella cheese and our pizza sauce.
Lg Meatball Sub
$12.00
In house made meatballs on a sub bun with mozzarella cheese and our pizza sauce.
More about Halftime Pizza
