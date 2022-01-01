Nachos in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve nachos
More about Carlos Que Pasa
Carlos Que Pasa
3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo
|California Nacho Friez
|$12.00
Bed of crispy GF french fries loaded with black beans, vegan chorizo, nacho cheeze sauce, light lettuce, Mexi-Relish, zour cream and fresh guacamole. Accompanied with salsa and extra nacho cheeze on the side. The fries are fried in the same fryer where we prepare the chimichangas made from previously cooked flour tortillas, we do not recommend it for people with gluten allergy.
|Nachos
|$10.00
Bed of fresh made corn chips loaded with black beans, shredded cheeze, your choice of protein, nacho cheeze sauce, lettuce, Maxi-Relish, zour cream and fresh guacamole. Accompanied with salsa on the side. The chips are fried in the same oil that we use to fry the chimichangas. We have pre-packaged 100% Gluten Free chips available.
|Nachos GF
|$9.00
Bed of salty corn chips loaded with black beans, shredded cheeze, your choice of protein, nacho cheeze sauce, lettuce, Maxi-Relish, zour cream and fresh guacamole. Accompanied with salsa on the side.
More about Carlos Poco Loco
Carlos Poco Loco
1809 Adams St., Toledo
|Nachos California
|$14.50
A bed of french fries, sliced carne asada steak, covered with queso blanco salsa , topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo and guacamole . (Does not include any sides or tortillas)
|Nachos Supreme
|$10.40
Pile of fresh chips baked with cheese. Covered with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.