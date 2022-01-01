Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toledo restaurants that serve pies

Carlos Que Pasa image

 

Carlos Que Pasa

3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo

Avg 4.6 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie Chimichangas
Apple Pie filled into a flour tortilla and fried until crispy. Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar SO DELICIOUS
More about Carlos Que Pasa
Cricket West : Zingos image

 

Cricket West : Zingos

3154 Markway Rd, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mini Spinach Pie
A kid sized version of our Spinach Pie Zingo with a side and drink.
Spinach Pie Zingo$8.50
Baked spinach, feta and egg mixture served "Zingo Style" in a thin pita and grilled with a tomato dipping sauce.
More about Cricket West : Zingos
Cheese Pies image

 

Middle East Market

4623 W Bancroft St., Toledo

Avg 4.6 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pies$5.99
4 pack
Spinach & Feta Pies$5.99
4 pack
Meat Pies$5.99
4 pack
More about Middle East Market

