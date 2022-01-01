Pies in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve pies
Carlos Que Pasa
3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo
|Apple Pie Chimichangas
Apple Pie filled into a flour tortilla and fried until crispy. Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar SO DELICIOUS
Cricket West : Zingos
3154 Markway Rd, Toledo
|Kids Mini Spinach Pie
A kid sized version of our Spinach Pie Zingo with a side and drink.
|Spinach Pie Zingo
|$8.50
Baked spinach, feta and egg mixture served "Zingo Style" in a thin pita and grilled with a tomato dipping sauce.