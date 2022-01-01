Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toledo restaurants that serve rangoon

Crab Rangoon image

 

Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi

3330 W Central Ave unit A3, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$5.99
cream cheese and crab
More about Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
QQ Kitchen image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

QQ Kitchen

3324 Secor Suite 4, Toledo

Avg 4.6 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon$5.49
Crispy Wontons Filled With A Cream Cheese Blend
More about QQ Kitchen

