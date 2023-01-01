Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Reuben in
Toledo
/
Toledo
/
Reuben
Toledo restaurants that serve reuben
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Whiskey & The Wolf
3515 W Alexis Rd, Toledo
Avg 4.6
(396 reviews)
Reuben
$15.00
More about Whiskey & The Wolf
Ice Restaurant
405 Madison Ave, Toledo
No reviews yet
Chophouse Reuben
$11.00
Your choice of classic corned beef or turkey breast grilled with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on marble rye bread.
More about Ice Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo
Spinach Pies
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Noodle Soup
Curry
Pies
Mediterranean Salad
Turkey Clubs
Noodle Soup
More near Toledo to explore
Ypsilanti
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Perrysburg
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Sylvania
Avg 5
(8 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Rossford
No reviews yet
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Holland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
Findlay
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(370 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(404 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(156 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1922 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston