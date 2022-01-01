Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice soup in
Toledo
/
Toledo
/
Rice Soup
Toledo restaurants that serve rice soup
Ice Restaurant
405 Madison Ave, Toledo
No reviews yet
SOUP OF THE DAY: Tomato Rice Soup
$5.00
More about Ice Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
QQ Kitchen
3324 Secor Suite 4, Toledo
Avg 4.6
(1022 reviews)
Sizzling/Crispy Rice Soup
$7.99
Peapod, Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Green Onion, Chicken And Shrimp Over Crispy Rice
More about QQ Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo
Hummus
Greek Salad
Falafel Sandwiches
Cookies
Cheese Fries
Turkey Clubs
Cheesecake
Chicken Fried Steaks
More near Toledo to explore
Ypsilanti
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Perrysburg
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Sylvania
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Rossford
No reviews yet
Holland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(92 restaurants)
Findlay
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(324 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1726 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston