Rice soup in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toledo restaurants that serve rice soup

Ice Restaurant

405 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
SOUP OF THE DAY: Tomato Rice Soup$5.00
More about Ice Restaurant
QQ Kitchen image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

QQ Kitchen

3324 Secor Suite 4, Toledo

Avg 4.6 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sizzling/Crispy Rice Soup$7.99
Peapod, Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Green Onion, Chicken And Shrimp Over Crispy Rice
More about QQ Kitchen

