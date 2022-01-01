Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Toledo

Go
Toledo restaurants
Toast

Toledo restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi

3330 W Central Ave unit A3, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Roll$5.99
Salmon Skin Salad$5.49
broiled crunchy salmon skin, cucumber and sesame seed
Salmon & Yellowtail Box$12.99
More about Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
Item pic

 

Zias

20 Main Street, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmone Ravioli$25.95
grilled North Atlantic salmon served over cheese ravioli with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and tomato in a garlic cream sauce
More about Zias
Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co. Toledo

Main St, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cedar Plank Maple Glazed Atlantic Salmon$28.95
Salmon fillet roasted on a cedar plank with a maple glaze
Stuffed Atlantic Salmon$31.95
Crab, shrimp / mushrooms / spinach / lemon butter sauce
Bay of Fundy Atlantic Salmon$28.95
Atlantic Salmon have a milder flavor and have a flesh ranging from pink to orange. The flesh has a medium-firm texture with large flakes and a medium fat content.
More about Real Seafood Co. Toledo

Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo

Carrot Cake

Nachos

Green Beans

Chopped Chicken Salad

Stew

Greek Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Tamales

Map

More near Toledo to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston