Salmon in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve salmon
Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
3330 W Central Ave unit A3, Toledo
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$5.99
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$5.49
broiled crunchy salmon skin, cucumber and sesame seed
|Salmon & Yellowtail Box
|$12.99
Zias
20 Main Street, Toledo
|Salmone Ravioli
|$25.95
grilled North Atlantic salmon served over cheese ravioli with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and tomato in a garlic cream sauce
Real Seafood Co. Toledo
Main St, Toledo
|Cedar Plank Maple Glazed Atlantic Salmon
|$28.95
Salmon fillet roasted on a cedar plank with a maple glaze
|Stuffed Atlantic Salmon
|$31.95
Crab, shrimp / mushrooms / spinach / lemon butter sauce
|Bay of Fundy Atlantic Salmon
|$28.95
Atlantic Salmon have a milder flavor and have a flesh ranging from pink to orange. The flesh has a medium-firm texture with large flakes and a medium fat content.