Scallops in Toledo

More about Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
3330 W Central Ave unit A3, Toledo
|(13) Hibachi Scallop & Shrimp
|$14.99
|(5) Bento Scallop
|$14.99
|(4) Hibachi Scallop
|$13.99
More about Real Seafood Co. Toledo
Real Seafood Co. Toledo
Main St, Toledo
|Shrimp and Scallop Risotto
|$31.95
mascarpone risotto, scallops, jumbo shrimp, asparagus, heirloom tomato, arugula, herb vinaigrette, lemon butter
|George's Bank Scallops
|$41.95
Scallops have a soft fleshy texture and delicately mild sweet flavor. Chef Paul pairs them with sherry butter and broils them gently; they melt in your mouth!