Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Squid in
Toledo
/
Toledo
/
Squid
Toledo restaurants that serve squid
Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
3330 W Central Ave unit A3, Toledo
No reviews yet
Squid
$5.00
More about Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
QQ Kitchen
3324 Secor Suite 4, Toledo
Avg 4.6
(1022 reviews)
Korean Style Spicy Squid
$16.95
Stir Fried With Cabbage, Carrot, Zucchini And Onion In A Spicy Korean Chili Sauce
More about QQ Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Pies
Cake
Pretzels
French Fries
Beef Shawarma
Cheese Pizza
Turkey Bacon
More near Toledo to explore
Ypsilanti
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Perrysburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Sylvania
Avg 5
(8 restaurants)
Rossford
No reviews yet
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Holland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(104 restaurants)
Findlay
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(459 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(141 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2081 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston