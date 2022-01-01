Street tacos in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Carlos Que Pasa
Carlos Que Pasa
3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo
|Street Taco GF
|$4.00
Made with homemade corn tortilla (Gluten Free) with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side.
|Street Tacos
|$4.00
Made with homemade corn tortilla (Gluten Free) with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side. Also available with flour tortilla (Contains Wheat)