Street tacos in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toledo restaurants that serve street tacos

Carlos Que Pasa

3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo

Avg 4.6 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Street Taco GF$4.00
Made with homemade corn tortilla (Gluten Free) with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side.
Street Tacos$4.00
Made with homemade corn tortilla (Gluten Free) with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side. Also available with flour tortilla (Contains Wheat)
More about Carlos Que Pasa
Carlos Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Authentic Street Tacos$3.00
Grilled double corn tortilla with fresh onions and cilantro. Choose steak, pork chorizo, pork carnitas , grilled chicken or al pastor chicken
More about Carlos Poco Loco

