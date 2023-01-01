Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toledo restaurants that serve taco salad

Carlos Poco Loco image

 

Carlos Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$16.25
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Ground Beef Taco Salad$13.65
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad$14.50
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
More about Carlos Poco Loco
Consumer pic

 

Ice Restaurant

405 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday: Taco Salad W/ Beef$10.00
More about Ice Restaurant

