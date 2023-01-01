Taco salad in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Carlos Poco Loco
Carlos Poco Loco
1809 Adams St., Toledo
|Al Pastor Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$16.25
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
|Ground Beef Taco Salad
|$13.65
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
|Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad
|$14.50
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )