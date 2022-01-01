Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Toledo

Go
Toledo restaurants
Toast

Toledo restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Carlos Que Pasa

3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo

Avg 4.6 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Dinner$14.00
3 street style tacos, homemade corn tortilla with onions and cilantro, served with rice, black beans, lettuce, mexirelish, zour cream, salsa and lime
Taco Trio GF$10.00
Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side.
Street Taco GF$4.00
Made with homemade corn tortilla (Gluten Free) with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side.
More about Carlos Que Pasa
Carlos Poco Loco image

 

Carlos Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$16.25
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Taco Carta$2.60
Hard or soft shell tortilla, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken , with lettuce and cheese
Ground Beef Taco Salad$13.65
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
More about Carlos Poco Loco
The Brick Bar image

 

The Brick Bar

413 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pack Taco (BBQ Pulled Chicken)$7.49
3 tacos. Choose between either:
Creamy: Pulled chicken and coleslaw
OR
Traditional: Pulled chicken, queso, lettuce, onion, tomato and jalapeno.
More about The Brick Bar
Consumer pic

 

ICE Restaurant

405 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
SOUP OF THE DAY: Taco Soup$5.00
TUESDAY: Beef Tacos$10.00
More about ICE Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo

Rangoon

Calamari

Cupcakes

Turkey Clubs

Chimichangas

Salmon

Dumplings

Falafel Salad

Map

More near Toledo to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston