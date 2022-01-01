Tacos in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve tacos
Carlos Que Pasa
3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo
|Taco Dinner
|$14.00
3 street style tacos, homemade corn tortilla with onions and cilantro, served with rice, black beans, lettuce, mexirelish, zour cream, salsa and lime
|Taco Trio GF
|$10.00
Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side.
|Street Taco GF
|$4.00
Made with homemade corn tortilla (Gluten Free) with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side.
Carlos Poco Loco
1809 Adams St., Toledo
|Al Pastor Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$16.25
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
|Taco Carta
|$2.60
Hard or soft shell tortilla, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken , with lettuce and cheese
|Ground Beef Taco Salad
|$13.65
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
The Brick Bar
413 Madison Ave, Toledo
|Pack Taco (BBQ Pulled Chicken)
|$7.49
3 tacos. Choose between either:
Creamy: Pulled chicken and coleslaw
OR
Traditional: Pulled chicken, queso, lettuce, onion, tomato and jalapeno.