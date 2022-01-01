Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Toledo

Go
Toledo restaurants
Toast

Toledo restaurants that serve tamales

Tamales image

 

Carlos Que Pasa

3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo

Avg 4.6 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Tamales GF$3.50
A tamale is a traditional Mexican dish, made of masa (corn dough), which is steamed in a corn leaf, The wrapping can either be discarded prior to eating or used as a plate. Served with one salsa and one Mexican-relish
Tamale Bowl$8.00
Carlos favorite!!!
A delicious hand made tamale served with rice, black beans, lettuce, Mexican-relish, Zour cream and salsa on the side.
Tamales (special of the week)$2.50
A tamale is a traditional Mexican dish, made of masa (corn dough), which is steamed in a corn leaf, The wrapping can either be discarded prior to eating or used as a plate. Served with one salsa and one Mexican-relish
More about Carlos Que Pasa
Item pic

 

Carlos Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Tamal$7.80
Just like a traditional cuban tamale but this one is completely vegan and gluten free. Topped with grilled mushrooms , onions and cilantro
Tamale Carta$3.25
Hand made and filled with spicy pork mole. Baked with red mild salsa and cheese
Pork Tamale Combo$5.99
More about Carlos Poco Loco

Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo

Cheese Fries

French Fries

Pies

Fish Sandwiches

Muffins

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Toledo to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston