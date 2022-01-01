Tamales in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve tamales
Carlos Que Pasa
3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo
|Tamales GF
|$3.50
A tamale is a traditional Mexican dish, made of masa (corn dough), which is steamed in a corn leaf, The wrapping can either be discarded prior to eating or used as a plate. Served with one salsa and one Mexican-relish
|Tamale Bowl
|$8.00
Carlos favorite!!!
A delicious hand made tamale served with rice, black beans, lettuce, Mexican-relish, Zour cream and salsa on the side.
|Tamales (special of the week)
|$2.50
A tamale is a traditional Mexican dish, made of masa (corn dough), which is steamed in a corn leaf, The wrapping can either be discarded prior to eating or used as a plate. Served with one salsa and one Mexican-relish
Carlos Poco Loco
1809 Adams St., Toledo
|Vegan Tamal
|$7.80
Just like a traditional cuban tamale but this one is completely vegan and gluten free. Topped with grilled mushrooms , onions and cilantro
|Tamale Carta
|$3.25
Hand made and filled with spicy pork mole. Baked with red mild salsa and cheese
|Pork Tamale Combo
|$5.99