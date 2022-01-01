Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Toledo

Toledo restaurants
Toledo restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Ice Restaurant

405 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
SOUP OF THE DAY: Cheesy Potato Soup$5.00
More about Ice Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

4625 W Bancroft St, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Chicken Vegetable Soup$7.00
Chicken Vegetable Soup$2.99
Shredded chicken, corn, carrots, beans and peas cooked in a tomato broth.
Quart Chicken Vegetable Soup$12.00
Shredded chicken, corn, carrots, beans and peas cooked in a tomato broth.
More about Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

