Wonton soup in
Toledo
/
Toledo
/
Wonton Soup
Toledo restaurants that serve wonton soup
Ice Restaurant
405 Madison Ave, Toledo
No reviews yet
SOUP OF THE DAY: Spicy Shrimp Wonton
$5.00
More about Ice Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
QQ Kitchen
3324 Secor Suite 4, Toledo
Avg 4.6
(1022 reviews)
Wonton Soup
$5.99
Cabbage, Carrot, Shrimp, Pork, Egg, Pork Filled Wontons And Green Onion
More about QQ Kitchen
