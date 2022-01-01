Go
Consumer picView gallery

TOLEDOS PIZZA II - 130 Mullen St

Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

130 Mullen St

Fort Loudon, PA 17224

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

130 Mullen St, Fort Loudon PA 17224

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Garlic Knot Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
101 Crystal Drive Mc Connellsburg, PA 17233
View restaurantnext
Wild Annie's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
300 Lowry drive Mc Connellsburg, PA 17233
View restaurantnext
Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
2753 Buchanan Trail W Greencastle, PA 17225
View restaurantnext
Lizzy's Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
2753 Buchanan Trail W Antrim Township, PA 17225
View restaurantnext
Vinnies on 11 2
orange starNo Reviews
5210 Molly Pitcher Highway Chambersburg, PA 17202
View restaurantnext
The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
1580 Orchard Dr Chambersburg, PA 17201
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Fort Loudon

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Martinsburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

TOLEDOS PIZZA II - 130 Mullen St

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston