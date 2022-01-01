Toll Station Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
410 Railroad Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
410 Railroad Ave
McCall ID
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ragazza Di Lago-McCall
Come on in and enjoy!
Frenchie's on Third
Come in and enjoy!
Banyans On the Green
It's a great day to be on the Green!
Blue Moose -McCall
Elevated American comfort food cooked to order, offering a true drive-Thru and diner experience in McCall, Id.