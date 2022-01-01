Go
Toll Station Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

410 Railroad Ave • $$

Avg 3.6 (369 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$14.69
Served w/ranch and celery sticks. Mild, hot or BBQ sauce.
LG McCall Special$26.78
salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, Italian sausage and beef.
All American Cheeseburger$12.59
1/3 lb. Charbroiled beef patty with your choice of cheese served on a soft brioche bun w/lettuce and tomato
Mozzarella Sticks$10.50
Served w/marinara sauce
MED Cheese Pizza$16.54
LG Cheese Pizza$20.74
House Salad$4.50
A mixture of leafy and iceberg lettuce with carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons.
Breadsticks$6.20
Served warm w/ marinara
LG Mountaineer$25.73
pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage.
Kids Mini Pizza$5.49
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

410 Railroad Ave

McCall ID

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
