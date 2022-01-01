Go
Toast

TollBooth Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

740 2ND NH TPKE N.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Soft Pretzel Sticks$10.00
Old Faithful Burger$13.00
Caesar Salad$5.00
Mac N Cheese$14.00
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$5.99
Sticky Fingers$12.00
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$15.00
Mozzerella Sticks$8.00
Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.00
Tollbooth Chicken Sandwich$14.00
See full menu

Location

740 2ND NH TPKE N.

FRANCESTOWN NH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Snack Shot Catering

No reviews yet

Welcome to Snack Shot! Adventure Games outdoor dinning experience. Everything is cooked to order and we use fresh premium products. Din-in or Take Out!
Please note: All fried food at Snack Shot is fried in rendered pork fat. Try it out. Its SUPER Yummy.

Baker's Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harlow’s Pub

No reviews yet

Great food and beer served up in an eclectic setting with outdoor seating. Please call for reservations 603-924-6365.
Thur, Fri & Sat 11-9pm Sunday 11-5pm

Coopershill

No reviews yet

Cooper's Hill Public House is an Irish-inspired gastropub with over 200 whiskeys, local food, and great craic.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston